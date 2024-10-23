Avery Dennison: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $181.7…

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $181.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Avery Dennison expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.35 to $9.50 per share.

Avery Dennison shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

