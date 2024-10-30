Avanos Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $170.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $683 million to $688 million.

Avanos Medical shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

