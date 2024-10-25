AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $185.8 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.02 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.48 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.59 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.73 billion.

AutoNation shares have climbed nearly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN

