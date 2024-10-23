AT&T: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported a loss of $174 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AT&T Inc. (T) on Wednesday reported a loss of $174 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $30.21 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.55 billion.

AT&T expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on T at https://www.zacks.com/ap/T

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.