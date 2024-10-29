AtriCure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.6 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $459 million to $462 million.

AtriCure shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $29.41, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

