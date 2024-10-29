ATN International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.7 million…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.26. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.7 million.

ATN International expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $730 million.

ATN International shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.55, a climb of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

