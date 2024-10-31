Atlassian: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.8 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $123.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Atlassian said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion.

