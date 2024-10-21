Atlantic Union: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Monday reported third-quarter net…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $76.4 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $358.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $221.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

