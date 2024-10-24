Associated Banc-Corp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $88…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $88 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $607.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $329.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.5 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.68, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.

