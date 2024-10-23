ASGN Inc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $47.5 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.04, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

