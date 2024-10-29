Artisan Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $72.9 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $72.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 92 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $279.6 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.56, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.

