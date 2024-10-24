Arthur J. Gallagher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $312.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.74 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $287.55, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.