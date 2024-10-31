Arrow Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Glens Falls, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.6 million, topping Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

