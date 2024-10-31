Ardelyx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $809,000, after…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $809,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.3 million.

Ardelyx shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.87, an increase of 49% in the last 12 months.

