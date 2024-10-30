Arch Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $988…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $988 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.38 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.05 billion.

Arch Capital shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $105.14, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

