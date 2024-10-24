AptarGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $100…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $100 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $909.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.34 to $5.42 per share.

AptarGroup shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $166.55, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.