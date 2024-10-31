Apple: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14.74 billion.…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14.74 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $94.93 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.56 billion.

Apple shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $225.52, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAPL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.