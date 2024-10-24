AppFolio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $33…

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $205.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.5 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $786 million to $790 million.

AppFolio shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $196.76, a climb of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

