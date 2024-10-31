APi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $69 million.

The New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

APi shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

