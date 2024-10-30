Antero Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $20.4 million, after…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $20.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Antero Resources shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.22, a decline of 1% in the last 12 months.

