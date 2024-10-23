Amphenol: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $604.4 million. On…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $604.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Amphenol expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.85 billion to $14.95 billion.

Amphenol shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 23%. The stock has risen 69% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.