Amkor Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $122.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.38, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

