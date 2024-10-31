Ametek: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $340.2 million. The…

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $340.2 million.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.81 to $1.86.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.77 to $6.82 per share.

Ametek shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AME

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.