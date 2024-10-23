Amerisafe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $14.3 million. On…

Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 58 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.7 million.

Amerisafe shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.79, a decrease of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

