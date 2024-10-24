Ameris Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $99.2 million. The bank, based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $99.2 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $424.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $284.7 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.6 million.

Ameris Bancorp shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.03, a rise of 78% in the last 12 months.

