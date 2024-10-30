Amerigo Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The copper and molybdenum mining company posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at 85 cents.

