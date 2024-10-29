American Tower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — American Tower Corp. (AMT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — American Tower Corp. (AMT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $1.24 billion, or $2.64 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.54 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $792.3 million, or $1.69 per share.

The wireless communications infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

American Tower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $10.45 to $10.62 per share.

The company’s shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

