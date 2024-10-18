American Express: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.51 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $2.51 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $16.64 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

American Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.75 to $14.05 per share.

American Express shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has climbed 85% in the last 12 months.

