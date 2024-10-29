American Assets Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $54.7 million, or 71 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $16.7 million, or 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period.

American Assets Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $2.51 to $2.55 per share.

The company’s shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.34, a rise of 52% in the last 12 months.

