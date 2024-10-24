American Airlines: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a loss…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $149 million in its third quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $13.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, American Airlines expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 50 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.60 per share.

American Airlines shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

