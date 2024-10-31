Amcor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $191 million.

The Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period.

Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 76 cents per share.

Amcor shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.13, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

