Amazon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.33 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $158.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $181.5 billion to $188.5 billion.

Amazon shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $186.28, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN

