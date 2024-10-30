Amarin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its third quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 60 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 69 cents.

