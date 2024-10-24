Amalgamated Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $27.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $27.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $111.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $81 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.