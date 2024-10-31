Altria: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.29 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.34 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.07 to $5.15 per share.

