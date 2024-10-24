GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on…

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

The Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $40.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.37. A year ago, they were trading at $4.40.

