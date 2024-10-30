Alphatec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.6 million…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.5 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $605 million.

Alphatec shares have declined 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.59, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.