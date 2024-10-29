Alphabet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $26.3 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $2.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $88.27 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $74.55 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.85 billion.

