Alnylam: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $111.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $500.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.3 million.

Alnylam shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 86% in the last 12 months.

