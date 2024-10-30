Allstate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.19 billion,…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.19 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $4.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $16.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.38 billion.

Allstate shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 22%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $189.44, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

