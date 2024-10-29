Allison Transmission: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $200 million.
On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.27.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.
The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $824 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.7 million.
Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.14 billion to $3.22 billion.
Allison Transmission shares have climbed 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $99.77, a rise of 96% in the last 12 months.
