Alliant Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $295 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 to $3.25 per share.

