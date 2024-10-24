AllianceBernstein: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $127.2 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $127.2 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 77 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $845.1 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AB

