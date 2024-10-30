Allete: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $45 million. On…

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Allete Inc. (ALE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $45 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 85 cents per share.

The power company owner posted revenue of $407.2 million in the period.

Allete shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALE

