Allegion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $174.2 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $174.2 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $967.1 million in the period.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.45 per share.

Allegion shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.