Allegiant Travel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $2.05. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.85 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $562.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.2 million.

Allegiant Travel shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.60, a drop of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

