Alkermes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $92.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $378.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.1 million.

Alkermes shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

