Alkami: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $85.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $90 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $333.2 million to $334.2 million.

Alkami shares have risen 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.18, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

