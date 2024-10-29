Alignment Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.4 million…

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its third quarter.

The Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $692.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $663 million to $678 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion.

Alignment Healthcare shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.71, an increase of 75% in the last 12 months.

