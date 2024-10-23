Align Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $116 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $116 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $977.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $995 million to $1.01 billion.

Align Technology shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $208.60, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN

